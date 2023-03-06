New billboards across Ky. part of UK study to prevent child sex trafficking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — New billboards across the state are part of a two-phase study by the University of Kentucky to prevent child sex trafficking.

The first phase of the project involves raising awareness about the issue.

Child sex trafficking is linked to substance use, particularly in family members, according to Dr. Ann Coker, director of the UK Center for Research on Violence Against Women.

Now, a team of researchers is addressing the issue in two phases through the campaign “CSTOP Now!” which encourages people to notice the signs of CST and take steps to stop it. In other words, “See It [CST] to Stop It.”

The first phase includes billboards in more than two dozen randomly selected Kentucky counties.

As part of the second phase of the project, researchers will develop and test a training program for middle school staff that includes information on noticing the signs of child sex trafficking in students, approaches to screening and providing resources for those at risk.

“What I’ve learned in working on this grant is that bringing CST to our collective attention is a concrete way to get bystanders engaged to see it, take action and stop it. CST is preventable and all Kentuckians can play a part in stopping it,” said Coker.

You can learn more about the study by clicking here.