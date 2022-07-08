New Battle Axes expansion an ‘arcade for the big kids’

Battle Axes on Leestown Road features an arcade-style atmosphere for adults

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Shawn Courtney, co-owner of Battle Axes, says the idea got started when he noticed the lack of fun activities for adults in Lexington.

“It’s one of those situations where you sit around every weekend and you’re like, ‘what do I do tonight?'” said Courtney.

He says plenty of businesses in the area cater to children and teens, but besides dinner, drinks, and movies, adults didn’t have any places to have some fun.

Four years ago, Courtney and his wife opened Battle Axes, an axe-throwing venue in the Distillery District. They quickly realized they wanted to expand.

“We had plans to do this on the second floor of that location. But the building sold to another company,” said Courtney.

Thursday, the new Battle Axes location opened off of Leestown Road at Turner Commons Way.

This time, the 2,000 square foot warehouse not only features Battle Axes’ classic axe-throwing lanes, but also go karts, a zipline, a rage room, old-school arcade games, bowling, a bar and concession stand, an area for kids 12 and under, and much more.

Courtney says he helped design some of the activities and says the fun part is watching guests enjoy them as much as he does.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the faces and fun and yelling and screaming. And all the good crowds,” said Courtney.

So far, Courtney says he’s pleased with the turnout he’s seen in over the venue’s first two days.

“Come down, give it a shot. You’ll have a good time,” said Courtney.

Battle Axes is located off of Leestown Road at 164 Turner Commons Way is open from 11AM-9PM every day.