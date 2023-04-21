New baby sloth to be ‘official face’ of Carlisle’s zoo

CARLISLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new baby sloth born on Easter Sunday in Carlisle is set to be the face of Wendt’s Wildlife Adventure.

The wildlife park, located three miles outside of Carlisle, is excited about the arrival of its “newest and cutest resident,” a baby sloth.

Co-owners Julie and Shaun Wendt knew they had a male and two female sloths, all adults, they weren’t sure when any “romantic sparks” first flew between Charlie and Lola.

“We’ve been hoping for a baby for a long time, but with sloths, it’s a slow process,” Shaun said, adding that the gestation period of a sloth is around 11.5 months.

“We still don’t know what sex the baby is,” Julie said. “But we’re hoping to have a gender reveal event sometime in May after we’ve done DNA testing.”

Once the gender is determined, the wildlife park plans to sponsor a Name the Baby contest. The winner will receive a family package of four season passes to Wendt’s Wildlife Adventure.

The sloth isn’t the only baby to arrive at the Wendts this spring. Earlier this month, four baby African porcupines were born to parents Priscilla and Elvis. There’s also a baby zebu, a type of Asian cow, and four baby emus.

Wendt’s Wildlife Adventure is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3740 Maysville Road in Carlisle.