New award given in honor of Lexington insurance agent

Michael Johnson died in June, left wife, two sons

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Big I Kentucky, the state’s leading insurance trade association, posthumously awarded the first-ever Be Like Mike Award to Michael Johnson of Lexington.

His wife, Ali Johnson, accepted the award on his behalf during the association’s 125th Anniversary Convention & Trade Show at The Galt House Hotel in Louisville.

Mike Johnson served as a leader in our organization as Emerging Leader Chair in 2009 and Board Chair in 2018.

His wit, passion and undeniably bold personality made a lasting impression on anyone he met. Mike’s star was bright for Big I Kentucky and we want to see our members shine in the same way. Johnson received $1,000 from Arlington Roe to donate to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers, a charity beloved to Mike,” the organization said in the presentation.

“I can honestly say Mike was one of the best people I’ve ever known,” said Aaron LaRue, manager of LaRue-Carey Insurance Group, LLC. in Bardstown. “He was always quick with a handshake and a smile and never met a stranger. He was naturally witty and could make just about anyone or an entire room laugh whether he was trying to or not.”

Johnson died on June 6, 2021, leaving his his wife Ali and two sons, Davis and Donovan. His son, Donovan stood in his place as the organization’s past presidents were honored.

Big I Kentucky, formerly the Independent Insurance Agents of Kentucky (IIAK), is the largest insurance trade association in the state, with more than 300 insurance agencies, employing more than 3,000 people as its members.