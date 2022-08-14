New artist village holds art festival in East End

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Artists in the East End portion of Lexington got the chance Sunday to show off their art work through a festival.

The newly constructed Artists’ Village community held its first “East End Art and Music Festival” in it’s green space.

The green space includes homes where the artists live and work. The village is part of Art Inc. Kentucky, which helps artists promote and sale their work in the public.

“With the iconic Lyric Theatre down the street, this is area back in the day was the area when it came to arts and music here in Lexington. So, we’re here today kind of celebrating that history and memoralizing that,” said Mark Johnson, the President of Art Inc, Kentucky.

