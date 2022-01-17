New art exhibit coming to Lexington Art League

"Asian Fusion" exhibit set to open Friday, January 21st.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – From January 21-March 4, a new art gallery will be available to see at the Lexington Art League.

The “Asian Fusion” exhibit will feature pieces from Constance Grayson, who has been working for over 2 years on the fabric-based artwork. Grayson says the pieces represent different Asian cultures from Korea, Japan, India, Vietnam and China. Grayson says her artwork reflects her reactions to Asian icons and myths, color palettes and proverbs.

“Eastern culture is so different than Western culture and there’s just something about it, the colors that they use, the richness, the attention to detail is probably my favorite part of any of those cultures,” says Grayson.