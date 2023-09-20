New affordable housing units open on Maywick View Lane in Lexington

New housing units opened Wednesday in Lexington to aid a pressing need in the city.

Mayor Linda Gorton and city officials were on Maywick View Lane to open the new 16-unit housing complex.

The once-condemned buildings will include essentials such as new insulation, plumbing and electrical systems.

“Affordable housing like this is a pressing need in our city. It showcases the potential of revitalizing neglected properties to provide much-needed housing in Lexington,” she said.

The renovation cost more than $745,000 and was financed by both Bluegrass Rental Management and the city’s Affordable Housing Fund.

The city has allocated more than $34 million to help preserve housing in Lexington.

The new apartment rent will cost $700 a month.