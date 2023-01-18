New affordable housing for seniors opens on Polo Club Boulevard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Wednesday morning, city officials and developer AU Associates cut the ribbon on brand-new affordable housing for seniors in our community on Polo Club Boulevard.

The 24 brand-new apartment units are only available for rent to seniors older than 55 in Lexington.

The four-story building project includes 13, one-bedroom units and 11, two-bedroom units.

According to AU Associates, all units have modern design features, energy star appliances and washer and dryer hookups.

Rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $817 a month; for a two-bedroom, $989 a month.

“We have now either built or rehabbed over 3,000 units for affordable living since we established this fund in 2014 so it’s a real concerted effort, very focused,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

Work was completed on the apartments last fall.