New $51M distillery coming to Georgetown, creating 45 jobs

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Blue Run Spirits will locate a new whiskey distillery in Georgetown, the first distillery in Scott County in 50 years.

Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Monday.

The distillery will be a nearly $51 million investment and create 45 full-time jobs.

“Our state’s bourbon industry continues to build momentum and reach new heights,” said Beshear. “This investment by Blue Run Spirits is a welcome addition to the Georgetown and Scott County community and the Kentucky bourbon and tourism scene. I want to thank the company’s leadership for their vision to grow in the commonwealth and add to Kentucky’s position as the bourbon capital of the world.”

Blue Run Spirits was founded in 2020 and has released 10 bourbons and rye whiskies.