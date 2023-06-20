New, 17-bed behavioral health unit opens at Kentucky Children’s Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — There’s a new Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

The 17-bed inpatient space is designed to meet the unique needs of children and adolescents who would benefit from more intensive mental and behavioral health interventions.

Hospital leaders say the new space features eight semi-private rooms and one private room specifically designed for the care of patients ages 5 to 17.

“A big part of therapy is also seeing other kids who are going through what you may be going through and seeing kids who are maybe farther along in their recovery and being able to help yourself also by making those collections and feeling less isolated,” said Amy Meadows, chief of the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

The behavioral health unit was previously housed at Good Samaritan Hospital.