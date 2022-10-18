Nestlé cookie dough recalled for possibly containing plastic pieces

Nestlé has recalled one variety of its cookie dough for possibly containing white plastic pieces.

The ready-to-bake, refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling was recalled Monday and only affects this one product, produced between June and September.

The products were distributed throughout the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported, according to the FDA.

“We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully. The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers,” Nestlé said in its announcement.

If you’ve purchased the product, you are asked to return it to the retailer where it was purchased for replacement or refund. For any other questions, you can contact Nestlé USA at 800-681-1676.