Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes shipment of marijuana, worth $10,000,000

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office intercepted a huge shipment of marijuana Wednesday, worth more than $10 million dollars.

According to a post on the Nelson County Sheriffs Office Facebook page Friday, on March 23rd the greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force worked with Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement West Branch, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to stop a shipment of more than 4200 pounds of marijuana that was headed to Bardstown.

In the post the Sheriff’s Office says the shipment was coming from Canada into Kentucky

The Sheriff’s Office says arrests are expected following investigation.