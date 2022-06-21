Neighbors, business owners share concerns after Lexington homeless non-profit purchases property

The non profit recently purchased a 60-thousand square foot building near Jefferson and West Second streets, after outgrowing its outreach center on Glen Arvin Avenue.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Neighbors, business owners, and association members are concerned after finding out a Lexington non-profit has purchased a building in their backyard, where they plan to move their services. They say they’re worried the homeless population, which the nonprofit serves, will cause damage to the area.

On Monday, the Lexington Rescue Mission addressed those concerns during a neighborhood board meeting. LRM is known for helping people with unemployment, affordable housing, and other needs. It also helps provides meals and other help to the homeless…

“Our goal is to meet people where they’re at and walk along side and help live into their potential,” said executive director of LRM Laura Carr.

“A place that would be accessible to our clients,” said Carr. “A place that would allow us the space that we need to operate our services and give dignity to places that would come to us.”

Some aren’t happy about the move.

“The worst things you can think multiplied about three or four times. It is absolutely pitiful and I don’t want to see what I went through for a few years to happen to you guys,” one concerned man said.

Dozens of people from the community near downtown attended the Northside Neighborhood Association board meeting to get answers to their questions from Carr. Many of the attendees were concerned that move would lead to the homeless population to loiter, litter, and bring drugs to their neighborhoods. Some were also concerned about a lack of transparency, after not finding out about the purchase of the building upfront.

“The biggest thing to me is transparency as the fact that two small children,” said one woman. “I can see your building, I drove by you current building the other day, there was a gentleman breaking into a car, there were other people just looting, bare scantily clothed, different things. It is a concern to me.”

Carr said she’s willing to have someone attend neighborhood board meetings and will continue to work with the the community to make it as safe as possible.

“I understand people have fear and anxiety around the unknown and this is unknown. And so we get that. And our goal is to really work with the neighbors. We want to build this community center that serves the entire neighborhood,” Carr told ABC 36.

Carr hopes the new center will be up and running in 2024.