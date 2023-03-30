Nearly 50 chihuahuas rescued from ‘deplorable’ living conditions in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nearly 50 chihuahuas were rescued from ‘deplorable’ living conditions by Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control on Monday.

The chihuahuas were rescued from a home on Chippendale Drive.

“Although we can’t talk much about the details of the case, we can tell you these Chihuahuas had been living in deplorable conditions,” LFACC wrote in a Facebook post. “This video is of one of our kennel technicians, Mary, when she came into work the next morning. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do. We are truly thankful for the community’s support and grateful that our agency can help so many animals in need!”

To see that video, head here: https://www.facebook.com/LexKYACC

The former owners of the 47 chihuahuas were both cited for improper care of animals, LFACC said.