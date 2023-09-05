Nearly $400M investment in high-speed internet coming to Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear will award the largest-ever investment in high-speed internet, $386 million, in the history of Kentucky.

At Tuesday’s press conference, he also announced the recipients of a second round of grant funding to deliver improved access to more than 40 counties across the Commonwealth, including Fayette, Henry, Laurel and Woodford counties.

“Let’s make sure that we get internet access to every home, but more than that, let’s make sure every Kentuckian has access to healthcare services in their area. Let’s make sure that every region sees these types of new jobs that are coming to Kentucky. Let’s make sure that every Kentucky family has amazing opportunities,” he said.

They expect one more award from this round that they expect to announce within the coming weeks; the long-term goal is to make sure everyone is covered.