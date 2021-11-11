Naval officer killed more than 100 years ago honored on Veterans Day

Lieutenant McKee was killed after the Civil War in the naval service after leading a group of marines into Korea during a trade mission and died in 1871 at age 27

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Thursday, a naval officer killed more than 100 years ago was honored on this Veterans Day. The medal of honor winner and Lexington native is buried in the Lexington Ceremony. His service was remembered by guests and the Sons of The Union Veterans of the Civil War. The group says it stumbled upon the grave while cleaning another grave. After noticing the momentum was covered in moss and deteriorating, the group did some research. Lieutenant McKee was killed after the Civil War in the naval service after leading a group of marines into Korea during a trade mission and died in 1871 at age 27. Speakers and historians at the service say no matter the date of service, every veteran leaves a mark.

“Their sacrifices need to be remembered and commemorated because otherwise we wouldn’t be here and be free to gather as free people and Americans to celebrate this,” says David Jones with the the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War.

After his death, three U.S warships were named after McKee, including a torpedo boat and two destroyers used in both world wars.