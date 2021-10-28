Native plants return to Josephine Sculpture Park thanks to local couple, business

JSP shares over 70 sculptures across 30-acres. Discover Nakki by artist Molly Harrington in our pond. Invasive plant removal was begun earlier this year to make space for native plants.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Josephine Sculpture Park, where art meets the earth,” is not just a tagline used to describe the 30-acre park, featuring more than 70 sculptures, located just outside of Frankfort. And it’s the driving force behind a new project to reintroduce native plants to the Park’s landscape, for the benefit of both visitors and wildlife, thanks to the generosity of several local residents.

The GROW WITH US Reforestation Initiative is a landscaping project that will plant native trees and shrubs throughout the Park as an interactive, living sculpture. These native plants will be selected based on their host plant potential.

Host plants provide a variety of wildlife with essential food and shelter such as birds, butterflies, moths, and other pollinators. They also create shade, reduce erosion, filter air pollutants, sequester carbon, and beautify the Park.

Project partner Inside Out Landscape Design will be creating the landscape design, along with supplying the native plant materials, and installation. This project will offer new educational opportunities for people of all ages to learn about native plants, including school groups.

Richard and Anna Marie Rosen learned about this project last spring and were inspired to get involved.

They have generously pledged a $55,000 matching challenge to the GROW WITH US Reforestation Initiative. If JSP can raise $55,000 to match the Rosen’s pledge, then Inside Out Landscape Design will also match these dollars by donating the landscape design, plant materials, and installation.

Public donations of any amount are welcomed, are tax deductible, and will be matched dollar for dollar with these two generous pledges. In addition, people or groups donating $500 or more will be included on the permanent donor sign that will be located inside the historic tobacco barn which is JSP’s new event and classroom space.

“GROW WITH USwill make a big impact on our Park, our natural landscape and wildlife, and the health of our greater community. We’ve never had the opportunity to match donations 2:1. The generosity of the Rosens, and Mike and Andrea Mueller of Inside Out Landscape Design, is truly inspirational and I hope everyone who has ever visited JSP is inspired to donate to this cause and help us meet this challenge,” shares JSP Founding Director Melanie VanHouten. “Even if you can only share a few dollars, it’s going to make a real difference. This collective effort will impact the park in two major ways: 1) It will reforest the park with native trees and shrubs and 2) It will help JSP reach our $125,000 fundraising goal to pay off the 10 acres of land that we purchased in 2018.”

“This is different from our annual giving campaign in that it will impact the Park and community for decades by directly benefiting the natural environment. Individuals, businesses or clubs can make donations directly through our website at josephinesculpturepark.org/grow-with-us/ or by check,” explains Christinia Bell, JSP development director, “We want to make it as easy as possible for you to share your support.”