National Guard members return to Baptist Health Lexington

Second tour of duty for Guardsmen; helping at 30 hospitals across state

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The National Guard has been called back to assist hospitals in Kentucky in any capacity needed as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to soar.

A team of 14 Guard members are scheduled to arrive at Baptist Health Lexington on Friday, January 14 to work in support roles throughout the hospital for at least 30 days. They will assist with nonclinical duties such as patient transport, screening patients, environmental services, and food services.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Jan. 10 that Kentucky National Guard members will be deployed to 30 healthcare facilities across the state. This is a second round for Guard members. They helped at Kentucky hospitals during the summer and fall of 2021, including at Baptist Health Lexington.

“We appreciate the helping hand for our employees who are working so hard to care for our community,” said Greg Repass, MD, vice president of Clinical Support and Physician Specialty Services at Baptist Health Lexington.