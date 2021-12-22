National economic development summit coming to Somerset-Pulaski County in summer 2022

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Somerset-Pulaski County has been selected as the host community for Stand Up Rural America 2022, an economic development conference featuring more than 20 nationally renowned subject matter experts and attracting hundreds of participants from across the country.

The summit, in its third year, will be held July 26-28, 2022, at The Center for Rural Development. The event has previously been hosted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Charleston, West Virginia.

Representatives from the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA), the City of Somerset, Pulaski County Government and The Center will serve as the host committee for the 2022 summit.

SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler said attracting such a nationally significant event to Somerset-Pulaski County is a huge boon for the community and an acknowledgment of the renaissance taking place here.

“All of the work we’ve put in during the last three years to enhance the quality of life in Somerset and Pulaski County and have a seat at the table in the national conversation about economic development is paying off,” Girdler said. “It is such an honor to be selected as the host community for this conference. We are excited to showcase Somerset and Pulaski County on the national stage and share the successes we’ve had here in re-imagining economic development.”

This conference is designed specifically for rural America. Participants receive tangible tools and strategies to help cities, counties and regions grow. The event includes panel discussions, presentations, discussions and a celebration of what makes rural America special. Representatives from more than 25 states attended the 2019 summit in Tulsa and the 2021 summit in Charleston.

“I think it speaks volumes that our community was selected from a pool of cities much larger than ours,” Girdler said. “We have big shoes to fill from the successful events in Tulsa and Charleston, but our committee has no doubt Somerset will serve as a shining example of rural America and economic development excellence for the attendees of this conference.”

The summit is targeted toward economic development organizations, Chambers of Commerce, cities, counties, state and regional economic development agencies, utilities, lenders, elected officials, community and industry leaders, and anyone with a vested interest in the growth and prosperity of rural America. Topics to be covered include planning, leadership, entrepreneurship, downtown revitalization, innovative marketing, regionalism, business retention and expansion, effective communications, rural retail, housing, rural broadband, talent development and technology tools. Additional content includes preparedness strategies for helping communities rebound, rebuild and restore as a result of the COVID-19 public health and economic crisis.

The summit is presented by ACCELERATION by design LLC, an economic development consulting firm based in Cedar Park, Texas. The firm’s president, Lorie Vincent, said her team is thrilled to be bringing this conference to Somerset.

“Somerset and the surrounding area is not only beautiful, but a great example of the vibrancy that can be built in a community when collaboration, ingenuity, visionary planning and intentional leadership all come together,” Vincent said. “We can’t wait to show off the many assets of Somerset and encourage our participants to take advantage of all that this dynamic community has to offer. We appreciate the host committee’s gracious hospitality and look forward to a great event in July of 2022.”

Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said his team is looking forward to sharing Somerset’s story and celebrating rural America with participants from across the country.

“Accomplishments like this are proof that when you look at economic development holistically and make business about people, which we have aspired to do through SPEDA, great things can happen,” Keck said. “We’re capping off an incredible year of announcements about significant new business investment in Somerset with the news that a national conference focused on building a thriving rural America will be hosted here. What a wonderful opportunity to share our successful, grassroots economic development efforts with the rest of the nation.”

This kind of exposure helps fuel the local economy and exposes visitors from across the country to Pulaski County’s beauty and charm, Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said.

“I’m truly excited to learn the news that we have been selected as the host city for the Stand Up Rural America Summit,” Kelley said. “We in Pulaski County know what a gem we have here, and now it’s time for us to showcase everything we have to offer to the rest of the world. Congratulations to all of those who worked so hard on selling Pulaski County to the summit selection committee.”

Sponsorships for the 2022 Stand Up Rural America Summit are available and an exhibit area will be offered. Registration is now open, with an early discounted registration period through Jan. 31, 2022. Special group registration rates are also available.

For more information, visit StandUpRuralAmerica.com.