National Corvette Museum to add education gallery

Construction is scheduled to begin in late May

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green says it’s adding an education gallery that will feature artifacts and interactive technology to share the brand’s story.

Museum officials say construction of the 2,000-square-foot gallery is set to begin in late May.

The gallery is scheduled to open late this year or in early 2023.

Museum officials say the gallery will provide a state-of-the-art educational experience geared toward the next generation of Corvette enthusiasts.

The museum says the project was made possible through the generosity of donors Tim and Melanie McMichael of Gypsum, Colorado.