National champions! Transylvania women’s basketball team arrives home with trophy, title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Transylvania women’s basketball team arrived back in Lexington Monday as national champions — and with the trophy in hand, of course.

The Pioneers finished their perfect season 33-0 after a final win at the NCAA DIII in Dallas on Saturday.

Wednesday, a national championship celebration will be held in the Beck Center at 3:30 p.m.

Here are some photos of their win, courtesy of Transylvania University: