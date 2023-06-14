National Bourbon Day at Buffalo Trace Distillery

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)

Today is National Bourbon Day, and the distilleries around Kentucky are celebrating the holiday.

Buffalo Trace Distillery had people lined up outside their doors before they even opened.

The distillery has special deals in their gift shop for Father’s Day, and 10% off items on their website with free shipping on orders $75 and up.

We talked to one man who says this bourbon is worth the drive.

Dick Hettinger came all the way from North Carolina, saying, “I came to try to get some special bourbon. We had been here a week or so ago and got one bottle then of the special bourbon that they put out every day. We rode 400 miles on our motorcycles to get here to try it again.”