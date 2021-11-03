Nathaniel Mission hosting annual Thanksgiving dinner to-go

Dinner on Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nathaniel Mission is hosting its’ annual Thanksgiving dinner this year to help feed individuals and families in need of a meal. According to Nathaniel Mission, the dinner will be served in a to-go style, due to COVID-19.

According to Nathaniel Mission, food insecurity in Kentucky impacts nutrition and also causes families to choose between needs like housing, utilities, or medical bills.

In 2019, Feeding America reported 34 million people lived in poverty (-$25,000/year for family of four) in America. In Kentucky, 1 in 6 residents, including 1 in 5 children, lack access, at times, to enough food for an active, healthy life for all household members and limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate foods.

For families utilizing food banks, Feeding Kentucky reports:

67 percent had to choose between paying for utilities and paying for food, with 32 percent reporting making this choice every month.

91 percent purchased the cheapest food available, even if they knew it wasn’t the healthiest option, in an effort to provide enough food for their household.

65 percent have at least one member who suffers from high blood pressure; 41 percent have someone who struggles with diabetes.

To help meet the nutritional needs of those in the area, Nathaniel Mission is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. Anyone in need of a meal is invited to come to Nathaniel Mission located at 1109 Versailles Rd. Suite 400 in Lexington.

Nathaniel Mission also operates the Mission Market which has served more than 540 families that make up almost 900 individuals thus far in 2021. According to Nathaniel Mission, of these families, 40% not only shopped in the Market, but either met with a Social Worker onsite or attended a Financial Wellness class or Lunch & Learn program.

Nathaniel Mission is also seeking donations for the winter season. Donations of rain ponchos, hats, gloves, blankets, coats, tarps, backpacks and hand warmers are needed. Items can be dropped off during office hours Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Other Upcoming Events

Monday – Thursday

@ 9:00AM

Breakfast

@ 12:00PM

Lunch

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

@ 11:00AM

Mission Market Food Pantry

Tuesday

@ 12:00PM

UK nursing health series

Thursday, Nov 11th

@ 12:00PM

Lunch & Learn: Anthem

Thursday, Nov 18th

@ 10:00AM

Senior Commodities

@ 5:00PM

Cardinal Valley Family Night

No Mission Market or After-School the week of Thanksgiving.