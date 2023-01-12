Natalie’s Sisters talks helping victims of sex trafficking and sexual exploitation

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Natalie’s Sisters is a first-touch ministry that aims to help women who are victims of sex trafficking or sexual exploitation.

A survivor herself, the executive director found a way of using her experience to help other women who may be victims themselves.

“We exist solely to serve women who have been sexually exploited or sex trafficked in the Central Kentucky area,” says Jani Lewis, executive director of Natalie’s Sisters.

For over two decades, Natalie’s Sisters has been helping women get on the road to recovery.

“We’re a first touch ministry, and we deal with ladies who are primarily homeless, and also dealing with substance use disorder. So when they come in, we try to stand with them and determine what their actual needs are, but not necessarily just their needs, but also what they’re interested in doing because, we can’t help them if they’re not ready,” added Lewis.

She says many times people confuse sex trafficking and sexual exploitation, although both are different they may have similar signs.

“A lot of times, there will be specific signs that you can see women who don’t have access to their ID or women who are not speaking and somebody else is speaking for them. And those are definitely signs. But they’re not always present, those signs aren’t always present, a lot of women are just dealing with trafficking on a familial level. Familial trafficking is actually the highest form of trafficking in Kentucky, where people are being exploited by a loved one or a significant other,” she also says.

Sexual Exploitation is defined as transactional sex or solicitation of transactional sex in an exploitative relationship. Meanwhile, a person is guilty of sex trafficking when they cause a person to engage in commercial sexual activity through the use of force, fraud, or coercion.

Lewis adds that although her job can be rewarding, oftentimes it can be just as challenging.

“We’re really fortunate to see ladies that have blossomed and done really well. And then again, we have tragedies like last week, we celebrated one sisters three year sober anniversary. And then on Saturday, we had to attend a funeral for another sister who had been clean for two and a half years and then had relapsed,” said Lewis.

Lewis says last year they were able to provide over $150,000 dollars worth of clothing and meals to victims seeking help.

“We have a an income stream from a number of different places, we do get a few small grants, we do have several churches that help us as well. And then we also do rely heavily on individual donations.”

