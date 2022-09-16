NAACP Lexington-Fayette Branch to host Voters Registration Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Lexington-Fayette branch is hosting a Voters Registration Drive next week for the second year.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in the public space area near the Fayette County Courthouse District Court Building, 150 N. Limestone Street.

At the event, you can register to vote, learn how to update your voter record, check your voter status, ask questions and more.

The Lexington-Fayette Branch says the purpose of this event is to create and build awareness of voting and the rights of people to exercise their freedom to vote.

“We become even greater when we put our collective power together at the polls,” said Political Action Committee Chairperson Priscilla Johnson in a press release. “This year, we will be where the people are.”

The NAACP Lexington-Fayette Branch has been active for over 70 years.