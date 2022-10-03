NAACP calls for Cameron’s resignation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The state’s largest branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is calling for the resignation of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The Louisville organization made the announcement Friday, Sept. 30, sending a resolution to Cameron and the state’s General Assembly that called for Cameron to step down for “failing to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.”

Cameron was the one who led the state investigation into Taylor’s death.

The charges lobbied by the organization against the state’s attorney general include violating Taylor’s civil rights, unlawful conspiracies and unconstitutional use of force.