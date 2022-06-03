Mutt Strut this Saturday to benefit Lexington Humane Society

LEXINGTON Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Humane Society will host an annual fundraiser this weekend known as the “Mutt Strut”. Organizers say the event will take place at Keeneland.

While the event is scheduled to begin at 8:00 A.M. the fun walk will start an hour later at 9:00 A.M.

According to organizers, the fundraiser helps raise money for the Lexington Humane Society so pets can find a forever home.

The deadline to register online for the event ends at 5:00 P.M. Friday, but walk-up registration will be allowed at the event.

