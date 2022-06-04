Mutt Strut raises thousands of dollars for Lexington Humane Society

Money raised from the event helps the humane society buy food and supplies, provide life-saving surgeries, and taking care of any maintenance.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Usually, Keeneland is filled with horses. But on Saturday, dogs took over for the annual Mutt Strut.

The event, presented by Camp Bow Wow, helps raise money for the Lexington Humane Society. The dog-friendly, one-mile fun walk attracts hundreds of the goodest boys and girls.

Aside from the walk, there are also games, vendors, raffles, and food.

“Well, as a non-profit, every penny that we make goes directly to taking care of the animals,” Katy Stoess, the special events manager. “And this being one of our largest fundraisers, we earn about $55,000 from this one day. So, all of that money going to the animals is life-changing.”

The humane society reached their goal this year by raising more than $25,000.