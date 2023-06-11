Mutt Strut helps benefit Lexington Humane Society

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A popular fundraiser for the Lexington Humane Society returned to Cold Stream Park Saturday.

The Mutt Strut is a mile and a half dog walk that brings people and their furry best friends to the park for a stroll.

Organizers say about 500 dogs participated. The event also included vendors and food.

The Lexington Humane Society says the event helps raise awareness of their cause and some much needed money, which will be used to help the non profit care for animals in need of finding their forever homes.

“We don’t rely on the government or any other group for funding. So we rely on these fundraisers for support, for donations, and so its very important that we have these fundraisers to bring in a large amount of money for a budget, so we can continue caring for thousands of animals every single year,” says Meghan Hawkins, the director of community engagement for the Humane Society.

The fundraiser has been going on for about 15 years.