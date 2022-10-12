Mural unveiled in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — There’s a new mural in Jessamine County paying tribute to the city of Nicholasville and reliable internet.

The unique mural, unveiled Wednesday on Nicholasville’s Main Street, has the phrase “Proud to be from here.”

There’s also a cut-out framing an iconic scene of the town.

The mural was developed by Kentucky-based artists Jay and Jarrod Becker, and Kinetic by Windstream.

“It’s just amazing for this to have come. Because I think we have now gotten so much excitement about our downtown. There are definitely things that we are looking to do to reenergize out downtown and this was kind of a first step for that,” said Jessamine Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ronda May.

You can find the mural at 127 South Main Street.