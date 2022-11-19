Mural dedication honors Triple Crown winner Secretariat

The mural was painted by Kentucky equine artist Jaime Corum, who says it took her around five weeks to complete

PARIS, Ky (WTVQ)- A mural dedication Saturday in Paris is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s historic Triple Crown run. The three-story mural is painted on the side of the historic Baldwin Hotel.

“People had a story about how much he meant to them. And so that just gave me that extra purpose to make this mural as beautiful and as perfect as I could,” said Corum.

The mural is the first phase of the Secretariat Park Project. The dedication included the Paris Community Choir singing “My Old Kentucky Home” and Secretariat memorabilia.

Organizers say they hope the mural will have positive impact on the town where the horse lived out the remainder of his life.

“I think its going to bring a lot of tourists and a lot of foot traffic to downtown. And we not only wanna show off our mural and our park. We want to show off our town and our county,” said Debbie Poynter, wh owns the building.

The park project is expected to complete in November 2023, which would mark 50 years since Secretariat arrived at Claiborne Farms for his breeding career.