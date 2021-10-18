Mural dedication and Peace Walk held in honor of Anita and Antonio Franklin Jr.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An unveiling of a special mural and a Peace Walk were held Sunday in Lexington’s Duncan Park in honor of the late Anita Franklin and her son Antonio Franklin Jr.

Anita Franklin was a tireless activist in the fight against gun violence, motivated by the killing of her son in Duncan Park. Anita passed away last year, but her son Ricardo took on her position as Outreach Coordinator of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to continue her mission.

Ricardo Franklin says that stepping into his mother’s shoes is an honor.

“I think it’s more rewarding because I’m able to see exactly who she touched in this community. Anywhere and everywhere I go I’m always running into people who say ‘oh you’re Anita’s son’ and I’m like ‘yeah, I’m Anita’s son’. And they’ll tell me a story about her and just to see her true impact on the community is such an honor,” Franklin said.

The mural was painted by artist Keaton Young and had contributions from more than 100 local businesses and people.