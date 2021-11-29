Municipal group recognizes Rep. Pratt as ‘Friend’

Honor given to lawmakers who back city-related issues

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky League of Cities presented state Rep. Representative Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, with a 2021 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award.

KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney and Director of Public Affairs Bryanna L. Carroll bestowed the award at Georgetown City Hall.

Pratt sponsored House Bill 179, a KLC initiative that resolved an implementation date concern for some cities with an alcohol regulatory licensing fee.

“Representative Pratt’s 2021 bill provided clarification to alcohol regulatory licensing fee legislation passed in 2019,” said Chaney. “Language in House Bill 179 made it clear that cities that had previously voted to go wet between July 15, 2014, and July 15, 2018, could still enact the fee to ensure they have the resources needed to regulate alcohol sales in their community.”

“It is an honor to receive this award from the Kentucky League of Cities, and I appreciate their continued support during the 2021 Regular Session as we made major investments in expanding broadband infrastructure across the commonwealth,” Pratt said. “The League continuously proves to be a strong partner as we work together to make Kentucky the best place to live and work, and I am proud to be recognized as a ‘Friend of Kentucky Cities’ award recipient.”

Carroll thanked Pratt for his ongoing support of legislation that protects home rule.

“As a small business owner, Representative Pratt understands how important it is that cities have the latitude to govern at the local level,” she noted. “His willingness to file this KLC initiative and champion other city-focused measures shows that he is a strong proponent of cities in his district and across the state. City leaders appreciate his leadership and advocacy.”

The Kentucky League of Cities presents the “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award to legislators who perform outstanding work advocating for issues that impact cities across the state.