UPDATE: I-75 Southbound now back open following multi-vehicle accident

At least eight vehicles were involved in an injury accident.

UPDATE: 2:00 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Interstate I-75 is now back open following a multi-car accident Sunday morning.

Police say the wreck was caused by a downpour, which led to drivers losing control of their vehicles.

Officials are advising caution as crews continue to clean up.

___________

ORIGINAL STORY:

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- I-75 Southbound near mile marker 102 is shutdown right now after a multi-car accident.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, fire crews responded to a call around 10:37 A.M. for a report of a multi-car accident. At least eight vehicles were involved in an injury accident.

Jessica Bowman with the Lexington Fire Department says five patients have been transported to area hospitals. One person has serious injuries, while four have non-life threatening injuries.

Crews are working to clear the road. The interstate is shut down from exit 104.

Drivers are being sent to Richmond Road. The cause of the accident is not yet known.

