Multi-county vehicle pursuit ends in arrest of Lexington man

PERRYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A multi-county vehicle pursuit that began in Boyle County ended in Washington County with the arrest of a Lexington man.

Around 5 a.m. Monday, a Boyle County deputy says they saw Justin Scott, of Lexington, commit “numerous” traffic violations and then tried to stop Scott near Claunch Road.

Scott first stopped, then while the deputy was walking to the vehicle Scott allegedly drove away.

He then drove into Mercer County, then Washington County before stopping in Springfield where he was arrested.

Scott is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, DUI suspended operator’s license, fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, speeding 26 mph or greater, wanton endangerment, drug paraphernalia, improper start from a parked position and license plate not illuminated.