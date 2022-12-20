Mt. Vernon home, car engulfed in flames Monday night

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A home and car in Mt. Vernon were engulfed in flames Monday night, according to the Mt. Vernon Fire Department.

Fire officials say crews were called to a structure fire just after 11 p.m. Monday, along with Brodhead fire automatic aid and Western fire for additional aid.

Fire officials say when crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in the front.

A car was also completely on fire.

Fire officials say the people inside the home were able to escape without injury.

The fire has since been under control although units remain on the scene to extinguish remaining flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.