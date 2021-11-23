Mt. Sterling Police seek help with vehicle theft

Driver of truck is possible suspect

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mt. Sterling Police need to public’s help identifying potential suspects in the theft of a truck.

According to police, the driver of the red Nissan Titan crew cab truck shown in the surveillance picture is suspected of being involved in the theft of a vehicle from a business on Evans Drive at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mt. Sterling Police Department on Facebook messenger or by calling (859) 498-8720 and asking to speak with an officer.