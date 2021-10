Mt. Sterling Police looking for woman as part of investigation

Known to frequent the Mt. Sterling and North Middletown areas

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Mt. Sterling Police Department is attempting to locate a 37-year-old woman as part of an investigation.

Police say Bobbie Gail Haney is known to frequent the Mt. Sterling and North Middletown areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mt. Sterling Police Investigators at (859)498-8899 or (859) 498-8720.