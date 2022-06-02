Mt. Sterling man arrested in connection to counterfeit money investigation

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mount Sterling police say a man has been arrested after a counterfeit money investigation.

According to police, Donald Tyler Kimbrell of Mt. Sterling, was arrested after several counterfeit $100 and $20 bills were found in the city and county. Police are now urging businesses in the area to report counterfeit bills and to check cash with a counterfeit pen.

Kimbrell is charged with eight counts of Forgery 1st Degree and two counts of Theft by Deception. Police say more charges are expected in the case.

If you have any information about this case, police say you can call 859-498-8899.