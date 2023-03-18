Mt. Sterling celebrates Irish culture through IrishFest

MT. STERLING, Ky (WTVQ)- St. Patrick’s Day festivities continued across the Commonwealth Saturday, from celebrations and 5ks to community events.

In Mt. Sterling, an annual tradition returned with Irishfest.

Irishfest is the Montgomery County Community’s way of honoring Irish culture. The Gateway Regional Arts Center had a packed house to celebrate.

“This is the first time we’ve had the McTeggart dancers out here and they have been amazing,” says Beth Goldy, the Director of Operations for the Center.

Irishfest is one of Goldy’s favorite events of the year.

“Especially in this area of Kentucky. There’s a lot of Scotish-Irish, so we celebrate when we can.”

Goldy says the venue has hosted Irishfest for a number of years. It’s brings Irish dancers and bands to the stage.

“It really goes with the culture. Here at the Gateway Regional Arts Center, we’re trying to be a cultural center, so trying to touch on different backgrounds,” says Sinclaire Marie, the Education and Events Manager of the center.

There was food, dance lessons, and a cash bar.

Community leaders saying it’s events like this that help highlight the diversity in their city.

“We think that with these dancers, this music is a good break for mt sterling, it brings out diversity and starts that conversation,” says Marie.

“We’re a very diverse community and we’ve got a little something for everyone,” says Mt. Sterling Mayor Al Botts. “There’s a lot of folks that get very excited for St. Patrick’s Day, me included. And it’s great to have this event to give that back to those folks who get really excited for St. Patrick’s Day.”

There were also St. Patricks Day events in Lexington.