Mt. Sterling car show raises money for Toys for Tots

MT STERLING, Ky (WTVQ)- A car show in Mt. Sterling helped raise money for a good cause.

The 3rd annual Fall Fest car show was held at Advance Auto Parts.

All money raised with go to the Winchester Fire Department’s Toys for Tots drive.

The car owners competed in several different categories, hoping to get “best in show.” The event also included vendors and races for kids.

“We don’t want any child left behind or to feel neglected at Christmastime. And the way the economy and everything is going right now, it’s more important than ever for those who can to donate to help those less fortunate,” said club member Dave Smith.

Smith says the next car show will be in the spring.