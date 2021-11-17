MSU welcomes Estill County High School Eagle Scholars

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/MSU Public Relations) – Eagle Scholar students from Estill County High School visited Morehead State University’s campus, Tuesday, Nov. 16. They had a tour of campus and met with MSU admissions staff and students.

More than 50 high schools and area technology centers offered MSU Eagle Scholars classes last fall with nearly 2,500 high school students participating in the program.

“The Eagle Scholars program allows students to take rigorous college courses during high school. The classes are the same classes that are offered on the Morehead campus. They are taught by local teachers through a partnership with Morehead State. The instructors meet the same high academic standards that are required of MSU faculty. These courses are challenging and allow students to be exposed to college coursework and utilize campus services like tutoring and the library,” said Dr. Joel Pace, program director.

Qualifying students are given the opportunity to prepare for the future while attending high school. In the program, students may enroll in a course taught in their high school and receive college credit for successful completion. The program allows qualified high school faculty, who meet accreditation standards, to teach the University courses.

Additional information and a list of participating schools is available online at www.moreheadstate.edu/eaglescholars.