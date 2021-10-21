MSU veterinary technology seniors earn 100% pass rate on credential exam

MSU offers both associate and bachelor's degrees in veterinary technology.

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/MSU Public Relations) – Seniors in Morehead State’s veterinary technology program earned a 100% pass rate on the Veterinary Technology National Exam (VTNE), a required test to obtain a veterinary technology license.

“This is exceptional because a 100 % pass rate is extremely difficult to achieve because of the difficulty of the exam,” said Dr. Philip Prater, professor of veterinary science. He added this is the first time the program has achieved a 100% VTNE pass rate in several years.

The achievement is one of several for the program this year. Program alumna Leigha Wright (Class of 2014) was named Licensed Veterinary Technician of the Year by the Texas Veterinary Medical Association. Earlier this year, the program was named the top veterinary science associate degree program in the country by Intelligent.com.

“I am extremely proud of our students’ accomplishments and of the effort of our VT faculty for their work in preparing our students for this licensing exam,” Prater said. “Our VT program has had a phenomenal year.”

Students in MSU’s veterinary technology programs receive practical, hands-on experience at the Small Animal Teaching Hospital and the Equine Health and Education Center, located at the Derrickson Agricultural Complex. MSU offers both associate and bachelor’s degrees in veterinary technology.

To learn more, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/vettech, email agsi@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2662.