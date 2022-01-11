MSU students return for spring classes on Jan. 18

Residence halls reopen Thursday, Jan. 13

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — Morehead State University welcomes students, faculty and staff back for the spring 2022 semester.

MSU is closed for the Martin Luther King Day holiday on Monday, Jan. 17, and classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Residence halls re-open at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13. For information, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/housing or contact the Office of Student Housing at 606-783-2060 or housing@moreheadstate.edu.

Students who have not registered for courses may do so online at my.moreheadstate.edu. MSU academic advisors are also available for student assistance. Visit www.moreheadstate.edu/registernow for details.

Spring Break is Monday, March 14, through Friday, March 18. Finals Week is Monday, May 9, through Friday, May 13. For a complete schedule, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/academiccalendar.

MSU will once again offer a full range of classes, experiences, and events on-campus while taking precautions to keep our campus safe. To learn more about the steps MSU is taking to ensure student safety and health during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/healthyatmsu.

There is still time to apply to become a student at MSU. Visit www.moreheadstate.edu/admissions for more information.