MSU professor dies in drowning at Herrington Lake

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Morehead State University professor died in a drowning at Herrington Lake Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Gary LaFleur was on a johnboat when he fell into the water as someone was trying to secure the boat to a trailer, according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

A flotation device was thrown to the 71-year-old, which he was able to hold onto until he got to land and a witness began CPR. He was then taken to a hospital in Harrodsburg where he was pronounced dead.

MSU issued a statement saying the following:

“The Morehead State family is deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. LaFleur. He has been a devoted professor in the field of communications for 50 years, the last 32 at Morehead State University. Our faculty and staff send our thoughts and prayers to Dr. LaFleur’s family.”

Fish and Wildlife says the investigation is ongoing.