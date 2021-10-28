MSU legal studies program receives national top 10 ranking for affordability

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/MSU Public Relations) – Morehead State University’s legal studies program earned a Top 10 ranking for academic quality earlier this year and is now adding a Top 10 national ranking for affordability.

Bachelor’s Degree Center (BachelorsDegreeCenter.org) has MSU’s legal studies program listed as one of the 10 Most Affordable Bachelor’s in Legal Studies for 2022. Ranking #9, it was the only Kentucky university to make the list and was also highlighted for the guidance students gain from mentors and academic advisors.

A complete list of rankings is available at www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-legal-studies-degrees.

Bachelor’s Degree Center is an online resource to help prospective bachelor’s degree students find the best educational program based on their educational, personal and financial situation.

“We are so pleased that the legal studies program continues to receive multiple Top 10 rankings for the quality and value of the program and its attorney-professors,” said Dr. Dianna Murphy, associate dean for the School of Humanities and Social Sciences. “Since 2017, at least 30 legal studies students were accepted to almost 30 separate law schools, and four top 25 schools. During this period, these students collectively were offered about $2 million dollars in law school scholarships. The program also offers students the opportunity to give back to the legal profession working collaboratively with their professors to assist members of the community in our legal clinics. We are very proud of the success of the legal studies program, its students and faculty.”

Previously, Study.com ranked MSU 8th among the Best Bachelor’s in Legal Studies Degrees in its 2021 rankings. MSU’s Bachelor of Arts in Legal Studies also was ranked 10th out of 27 programs by GreatValueCollege.net in 2020.

To learn more about MSU’s Bachelor of Arts in Legal Studies, contact the Department of History, Philosophy, Politics, Global Studies and Legal Studies at hpil@moreheadstate.edu, call 606-783-2655 or visit www.moreheadstate.edu/study/legalstudies.