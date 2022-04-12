MSU Ed.D. program again ranked as one of nation’s best by Princeton Review

Morehead State University’s Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) program is once again considered one of the best in the nation

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – For the second consecutive year, The Princeton Review, a long-time resource for helping high school and college students achieve their academic goals, has named MSU’s Ed.D. program to its list of Best Online Doctor of Education Programs for 2022. It is one of 50 programs highlighted for its academic quality, flexibility, affordability, global opportunities, students from diverse career backgrounds and access to innovative technologies.

“The MSU doctoral program is honored and humbled to be recognized by The Princeton Review. The MSU doctoral program is designed to facilitate professional growth for students in a wide variety of educational endeavors, such as P-12 administrative, higher education and educational technology leadership,” says Dr. Tim Simpson, professor of education and associate dean of the Department of Foundational and Graduate Studies in Education.

“In Fall 2022, we will begin an ‘Exceptional Child’ track for educational leadership, which should be of interest to those in gifted education or special education leadership. Our success is due to personalized attention to student needs and goals and a curriculum that challenges students to be their best. We welcome students to join us in our pursuit of excellence,” says Simpson.

For more information on MSU’s Ed.D. program, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/study/edd. Find a complete list at www.princetonreview.com/education-school-rankings?rankings=best-online-doctor-education-programs. To learn more about programs in MSU’s Department of Foundational and Graduate Studies in Education, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/fgse, email fgse@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2261.