MSU closed, activities planned to honor the legacy or Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 

MOREHEAD, Ky. (MSU Public Affairs) – Morehead State University will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of the Martin Luther King Day holiday. Classes will not meet, and administrative offices will be closed.

While the University will be closed Monday, the Student Eagle Diversity Center (SEDC) and the Campus Activities Board (CAB) will sponsor a day of service and the annual MLK Unity Walk. To participate, meet at Starbucks in the Adron Doran University Center (ADUC) at 12:45 p.m. Volunteers may choose from three projects benefitting the DOVES of Gateway Domestic Violence Center, the Horizon Village residential group living complex, or Saving the Animals of Rowan (STAR), a local animal rescue.

At 3 p.m., a program honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will take place in ADUC Ballroom A, followed by the annual unity walk across campus.

To RSVP for these events, email humanresources@moreheadstate.edu.

The University Store will be open on MLK Day to help students prepare for the semester, and the store is also participating in a service project. Shoppers can donate non-perishable food and personal hygiene items at the store to receive a 25% discount on items with the MSU logo (excluding textbooks and electronics.) Donations will go to Eagle Essentials, which helps students in need with basic living necessities. The University Store will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SEDC and CAB will sponsor events throughout the week to highlight the work and achievements of the civil rights pioneer. They include: