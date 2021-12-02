MSU Board of Regents work on budget, recognizes faculty, ROTC student

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/MSU Public Relations) – The Morehead State University Board of Regents held its audit and quarterly meetings on Thursday, Dec. 2 in the Adron Doran University Center.

The regents ratified the Fall 2021 graduates, personnel actions and reaffirmed and renewed a University regulation.

They voted to accept the 2020-21 audit report and the University’s first quarter financial report and ratified the amended operating budget. The board also ratified the University’s 2022-24 Biennial Budget Request for the Kentucky General Assembly and voted to approve the extension of the University Strategic Plan to 2025.

The regents heard reports on the University’s financials and personal service contracts from Vice President for Fiscal Services Mary Fister-Tucker, as well as the president’s report from MSU President Dr. Jay Morgan.

President Morgan and the board recognized Dr. Ignacio Birriel, professor of physics, Frank Greene, ROTC junior from Lexington, and Kevin “Bubby” McGlone, maintenance technician.

Birriel has numerous publications in nuclear physics and physics education. He has been very active in recruitment activities and regularly represents his department and discipline at Meet MSU Nights and with individual, on-campus prospective student visitors. Many of his students have presented regionally and nationally. He serves as a mentor for students in the physics program and junior colleagues and serves on several University committees.

Greene is a member of the Student Government Association (SGA) and the MSU Army ROTC program. He has made the Dean’s List on several occasions and has served as a student senator, chief of staff and chair of the Campus Involvement Committee for SGA. He earned the Distinguished Cadet Award during his first-year class in ROTC. This year, Greene was captain of the Ranger Challenge Team. He also serves as a First Year Seminar Peer Leader.

McGlone has been a maintenance technician in Facilities Management for over 22 years. He is dedicated to his work and has volunteered to help with issues including snow and ice removal. He has also worked early mornings and late nights to ensure the streets and sidewalks are safe for students to get from the residence halls to the Rocky Adkins Dining Hall and the Recreation & Wellness Center.

For more information about the Board of Regents, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/bor (click here).