Mountain Parkway rest area to be closed during overnight hours through Jan. 26

Staffing shortages force closure, parking, vending will be available

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to staffing issues, the Junior Williamson Rest Area located at Exit 33 along the Mountain Parkway in Powell County will be closed during overnight hours from Friday, Jan. 14, until Wednesday, Jan. 26. The restrooms and other building facilities will be unavailable from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m. each night during this time. The parking area will remain open for commercial vehicle drivers taking mandated breaks, and vending machines will be available, but the building will be closed.

Restrooms are available at nearby businesses that operate 24 hours per day.